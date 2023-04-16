Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Papai jaras
  6. Papa

Commercial real estate in Papa, Hungary

4 properties total found
Commercialin Papa, Hungary
Commercial
Papa, Hungary
547 m²
€ 503,657
Commercialin Papa, Hungary
Commercial
Papa, Hungary
83 m²
€ 121,673
Commercialin Papa, Hungary
Commercial
Papa, Hungary
84 m²
€ 145,795
Investmentin Papa, Hungary
Investment
Papa, Hungary
893 m²
€ 397,624
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir