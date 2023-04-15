Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Paksi jaras, Hungary

Paks
Dunafoeldvar
8 properties total found
Investmentin Paks, Hungary
Investment
Paks, Hungary
800 m²
€ 1,064,987
Commercialin Boelcske, Hungary
Commercial
Boelcske, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 399,370
Investmentin Paks, Hungary
Investment
Paks, Hungary
90 m²
€ 1,304,609
Commercialin Paks, Hungary
Commercial
Paks, Hungary
904 m²
€ 19,969
Commercialin Paks, Hungary
Commercial
Paks, Hungary
4 552 m²
€ 39,671
Commercialin Paks, Hungary
Commercial
Paks, Hungary
100 m²
€ 172,794
Commercialin Paks, Hungary
Commercial
Paks, Hungary
210 m²
€ 306,184
Commercialin Dunafoeldvar, Hungary
Commercial
Dunafoeldvar, Hungary
370 m²
€ 178,385

Properties features in Paksi jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
