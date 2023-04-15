Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén
  5. Ozdi jaras

Commercialin Ozd, Hungary
Commercial
Ozd, Hungary
168 m²
€ 19,409
The 'Ria Sport' pub is for sale in Ózd, Csépány. Located right next to the football field, t…
Commercialin Ozd, Hungary
Commercial
Ozd, Hungary
20 m²
€ 5,857
Commercialin Ozd, Hungary
Commercial
Ozd, Hungary
30 m²
€ 18,611
Commercialin Borsodnadasd, Hungary
Commercial
Borsodnadasd, Hungary
571 m²
€ 31,950
Location: The business property is located on the outside of Borsodnádasd, a 5-minute drive…
Commercialin Uppony, Hungary
Commercial
Uppony, Hungary
240 m²
€ 52,983
Commercialin Ozd, Hungary
Commercial
Ozd, Hungary
200 m²
€ 122,474
Commercialin Csernely, Hungary
Commercial
Csernely, Hungary
95 m²
€ 33,281
Commercialin Ozd, Hungary
Commercial
Ozd, Hungary
360 m²
€ 132,857

