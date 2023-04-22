Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg
  5. Nyirbatori jaras
  6. Nyirbator

Commercial real estate in Nyirbator, Hungary

2 properties total found
Commercial in Nyirbator, Hungary
Commercial
Nyirbator, Hungary
320 m²
€ 182,039
A profitable undertaking is for sale together with some device of his depot and his activity…
Commercial in Nyirbator, Hungary
Commercial
Nyirbator, Hungary
188 m²
€ 128,565
Nyírbátor for sale is a shopping centre consisting of 4 shops operating since 2001, the insi…
