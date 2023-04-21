Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Hajdú-Bihar
  5. Nyiradonyi jaras

Commercial real estate in Nyiradonyi jaras, Hungary

2 properties total found
Commercial in Bagamer, Hungary
Commercial
Bagamer, Hungary
950 m²
€ 119,521
Commercial in Fueloep, Hungary
Commercial
Fueloep, Hungary
830 m²
€ 265,337
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir