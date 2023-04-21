Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Nagykoroes, Hungary

6 properties total found
Commercial in Nagykoroes, Hungary
Commercial
Nagykoroes, Hungary
59 m²
€ 63,718
Commercial in Nagykoroes, Hungary
Commercial
Nagykoroes, Hungary
629 m²
€ 130,145
Commercial in Nagykoroes, Hungary
Commercial
Nagykoroes, Hungary
861 m²
€ 464,804
Commercial in Nagykoroes, Hungary
Commercial
Nagykoroes, Hungary
7 032 m²
€ 1,670,640
Commercial in Nagykoroes, Hungary
Commercial
Nagykoroes, Hungary
22 000 m²
€ 2,000,000
Commercial in Nagykoroes, Hungary
Commercial
Nagykoroes, Hungary
132 m²
€ 84,489
On Nagykőrös for sale it currently working, made go in with clientele providing, 132 M2, tot…
