  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Győr-Moson-Sopron
  5. Mosonmagyarovari jaras

Commercial real estate in Mosonmagyarovari jaras, Hungary

Mosonmagyarovar
2
Janossomorja
1
5 properties total found
Commercialin Rajka, Hungary
Commercial
Rajka, Hungary
611 m²
€ 2,350,000
Commercialin Janossomorja, Hungary
Commercial
Janossomorja, Hungary
552 m²
€ 795,177
Commercialin Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
Commercial
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
184 m²
€ 226,625
Commercialin Asvanyraro, Hungary
Commercial
Asvanyraro, Hungary
335 m²
€ 70,241
Commercialin Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
Commercial
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
240 m²
€ 102,105
This spacious shop is central on 90 nms which can be hit on his part, close to a market besi…

