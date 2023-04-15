Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén
  5. Miskolci jaras

Commercial real estate in Miskolci jaras, Hungary

Commercialin Buekkszentkereszt, Hungary
Commercial
Buekkszentkereszt, Hungary
450 m²
€ 406,583
Commercialin Alsozsolca, Hungary
Commercial
Alsozsolca, Hungary
2 000 m²
€ 1,337,444
In the industrial part of Felsőzsolca, we offer a meat processing plant for Sajó-Hús Kft, wh…
Hotelin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Hotel
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
860 m²
€ 1,100,000
A small hotel is for sale in 9027 Györ. The hotel which was built in 2001 has 13 rooms and a…
Commercialin Kisgyor, Hungary
Commercial
Kisgyor, Hungary
85 m²
€ 61,522
Officein Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Office
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
492 m² 1 Floor
€ 84,274
Distinguished business and educational opportunity! In Diósgyőr, on busy place, 492 M2 unen…
Commercialin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
5 772 m²
€ 3,036,661
UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY! Miskolc Park Center for sale or a 3 road are real estates working as a …

Properties features in Miskolci jaras, Hungary

