Commercial real estate in Mezokoevesdi jaras, Hungary

Mezokoevesd
2
6 properties total found
Commercialin Buekkzserc, Hungary
Commercial
Buekkzserc, Hungary
825 m²
€ 344,613
An iconic hotel inn in the mountains is for sale in Bükkzsérc, at the southern foot of the B…
Commercialin Mezokoevesd, Hungary
Commercial
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
300 m²
€ 410,884
In the north-western part of Mezőkövesd, next to the main road 3, a 17,686 m² Gip 1.2 indust…
Commercialin Bogacs, Hungary
Commercial
Bogacs, Hungary
900 m²
€ 437,393
For sale in Bogács, a pension built in 2005, which has been continuously developed and expan…
Commercialin Mezokoevesd, Hungary
Commercial
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
24 177 m²
€ 662,717
Commercialin Bogacs, Hungary
Commercial
Bogacs, Hungary
800 m²
€ 357,867
Commercialin Buekkabrany, Hungary
Commercial
Buekkabrany, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 938,407

