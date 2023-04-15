Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Zala
  5. Letenyei jaras

Commercial real estate in Letenyei jaras, Hungary

Letenye
2
6 properties total found
Commercialin Bazakerettye, Hungary
Commercial
Bazakerettye, Hungary
96 m²
€ 19,879
Commercialin Becsehely, Hungary
Commercial
Becsehely, Hungary
55 m²
€ 39,494
Commercialin Becsehely, Hungary
Commercial
Becsehely, Hungary
322 m²
€ 424,094
Commercialin Becsehely, Hungary
Commercial
Becsehely, Hungary
246 m²
€ 45,060
Commercialin Letenye, Hungary
Commercial
Letenye, Hungary
680 m²
€ 185,541
Commercialin Letenye, Hungary
Commercial
Letenye, Hungary
955 m²
€ 159,035

Properties features in Letenyei jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir