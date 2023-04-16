Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Zala
  5. Lenti jaras
  6. Lenti

Commercial real estate in Lenti, Hungary

4 properties total found
Commercialin Lenti, Hungary
Commercial
Lenti, Hungary
320 m²
€ 250,000
Commercialin Lenti, Hungary
Commercial
Lenti, Hungary
892 m²
€ 1,057,696
Commercialin Lenti, Hungary
Commercial
Lenti, Hungary
115 m²
€ 100,733
Commercialin Lenti, Hungary
Commercial
Lenti, Hungary
291 m²
€ 102,342
A ground-floor one gets to selling in NÁLUNK!!!Lenti downtown only 300 m²- es shop. His reno…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir