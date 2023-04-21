Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Komárom-Esztergom
  5. Komaromi jaras

Commercial real estate in Komaromi jaras, Hungary

Komarom
7
Acs
1
10 properties total found
Commercial in Bana, Hungary
Commercial
Bana, Hungary
245 m²
€ 159,362
Commercial in Komarom, Hungary
Commercial
Komarom, Hungary
477 m²
€ 184,594
Commercial in Komarom, Hungary
Commercial
Komarom, Hungary
230 m²
€ 535,000
Commercial in Komarom, Hungary
Commercial
Komarom, Hungary
21 m²
€ 23,639
Commercial in Komarom, Hungary
Commercial
Komarom, Hungary
244 m²
€ 66,135
Commercial in Komarom, Hungary
Commercial
Komarom, Hungary
104 m²
€ 132,801
Office in Komarom, Hungary
Office
Komarom, Hungary
404 m²
€ 344,668
Distinguished opportunity for investors, entrepreneurs! 404 M2 selling on Komárom central pa…
Commercial in Komarom, Hungary
Commercial
Komarom, Hungary
337 m²
€ 91,912
We offer for sale in the central part of Komárom, a 337 m2 store, it used to operate as an A…
Commercial in Acs, Hungary
Commercial
Acs, Hungary
559 m²
€ 229,779
We offer a 559 m2 store in Ács for sale, it used to operate as ABC.Guide price: HUF 100,000,…
Commercial in Mocsa, Hungary
Commercial
Mocsa, Hungary
53 m²
€ 460,199
M1 on the middle section of a motorway made go in, buffet operating continuously salesman!
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir