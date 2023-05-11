Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Komarom, Hungary

7 properties total found
Commercial in Komarom, Hungary
Commercial
Komarom, Hungary
Area 477 m²
€ 187,993
Commercial in Komarom, Hungary
Commercial
Komarom, Hungary
Area 230 m²
€ 535,000
Commercial in Komarom, Hungary
Commercial
Komarom, Hungary
Area 21 m²
€ 23,921
Commercial in Komarom, Hungary
Commercial
Komarom, Hungary
Area 244 m²
€ 66,926
Commercial in Komarom, Hungary
Commercial
Komarom, Hungary
Area 104 m²
€ 135,247
Office in Komarom, Hungary
Office
Komarom, Hungary
Area 404 m²
€ 344,210
Commercial in Komarom, Hungary
Commercial
Komarom, Hungary
Area 337 m²
€ 91,789
