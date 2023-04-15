Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Gödöllő Regional Unit
  6. Kistarcsa

Commercial real estate in Kistarcsa, Hungary

3 properties total found
Investmentin Kistarcsa, Hungary
Investment
Kistarcsa, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 1,714,629
Commercialin Kistarcsa, Hungary
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
2 464 m²
€ 3,061,838
Commercialin Kistarcsa, Hungary
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
137 m²
€ 343,458
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir