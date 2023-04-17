Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Bács-Kiskun
  5. Kiskoroesi jaras

Commercial real estate in Kiskoroesi jaras, Hungary

Kiskoroes
1
2 properties total found
Commercialin Kiskoroes, Hungary
Commercial
Kiskoroes, Hungary
240 m²
€ 105,739
In Kiskőrös centre, on frequented, good place, demanding developed, currently working 240nm-…
Commercialin Fueloepszallas, Hungary
Commercial
Fueloepszallas, Hungary
225 m²
€ 333,079
INVESTORS, ENTREPRENEURS ATTENTION! To Kecskemét 25 km wine-cellars working well salesman. …

Properties features in Kiskoroesi jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
