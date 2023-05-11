Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Keszthely, Hungary

Commercial in Keszthely, Hungary
Commercial
Keszthely, Hungary
Area 360 m²
€ 508,827
Commercial in Keszthely, Hungary
Commercial
Keszthely, Hungary
Area 54 m²
€ 64,344
Commercial in Keszthely, Hungary
Commercial
Keszthely, Hungary
Area 36 m²
€ 53,575
Commercial with Investments in Keszthely, Hungary
Commercial with Investments
Keszthely, Hungary
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 215,000
Commercial in Keszthely, Hungary
Commercial
Keszthely, Hungary
Area 450 m²
€ 481,905
