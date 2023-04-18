Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Kalocsai jaras, Hungary

Kalocsa
1
Solt
1
Commercialin Kalocsa, Hungary
Commercial
Kalocsa, Hungary
936 m²
€ 299,931
Commercialin Solt, Hungary
Commercial
Solt, Hungary
572 m²
€ 227,626

Properties features in Kalocsai jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
