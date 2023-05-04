Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok
  5. Jaszapati jaras

Commercial real estate in Jaszapati jaras, Hungary

Commercial in Jaszapati, Hungary
Commercial
Jaszapati, Hungary
Area 74 m²
€ 92,594
Commercial in Jaszapati, Hungary
Commercial
Jaszapati, Hungary
Area 1 709 m²
€ 1,127,572
Commercial in Jaszapati, Hungary
Commercial
Jaszapati, Hungary
Area 1 066 m²
€ 743,470
Commercial in Jaszapati, Hungary
Commercial
Jaszapati, Hungary
Area 643 m²
€ 506,040
