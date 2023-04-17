Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok
  5. Jaszapati jaras
  6. Jaszapati

Commercial real estate in Jaszapati, Hungary

4 properties total found
Commercialin Jaszapati, Hungary
Commercial
Jaszapati, Hungary
74 m²
€ 93,460
Commercialin Jaszapati, Hungary
Commercial
Jaszapati, Hungary
1 709 m²
€ 1,138,716
Commercialin Jaszapati, Hungary
Commercial
Jaszapati, Hungary
1 066 m²
€ 747,148
Commercialin Jaszapati, Hungary
Commercial
Jaszapati, Hungary
643 m²
€ 508,805
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir