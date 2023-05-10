Hungary
Commercial real estate in Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Hungary
30 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Commercial 1 bathroom
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
1
36 m²
€ 44,454
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
68 m²
€ 104,727
Commercial
Oermenyes, Hungary
463 m²
€ 121,149
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
738 m²
€ 524,980
Commercial
Tiszafuered, Hungary
256 m²
€ 158,955
Commercial
Kengyel, Hungary
222 m²
€ 42,806
Commercial
Jaszapati, Hungary
1 709 m²
€ 1,145,018
Commercial
Jaszapati, Hungary
1 066 m²
€ 751,126
Commercial
Jaszapati, Hungary
643 m²
€ 511,250
Commercial
Tiszaderzs, Hungary
205 m²
€ 58,152
Commercial 1 bathroom
Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
1
752 m²
€ 850,000
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
178 m²
€ 201,915
Commercial
Tiszaoers, Hungary
280 m²
€ 64,344
Commercial
Nagyivan, Hungary
146 m²
€ 34,999
Commercial
Tiszaderzs, Hungary
210 m²
€ 53,575
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
114 m²
€ 131,649
Commercial
Tiszaderzs, Hungary
150 m²
€ 38,229
Commercial
Kunszentmarton, Hungary
240 m²
€ 535,749
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
512 m²
€ 481,905
Commercial
Tiszaszentimre, Hungary
140 m²
€ 457,675
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
1 104 m²
€ 646,129
Commercial
Kisujszallas, Hungary
500 m²
€ 172,032
Commercial 1 bathroom
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
1
2 398 m²
€ 700,000
Commercial 1 bathroom
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
1
1 905 m²
€ 1,400,000
Commercial
Abadszalok, Hungary
570 m²
€ 403,831
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 800 m²
€ 271,913
Commercial
Tiszaszentimre, Hungary
189 m²
€ 28,268
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
1 104 m²
€ 449,055
Office
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
205 m²
€ 97,871
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
437 m²
€ 116,985
