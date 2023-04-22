Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Csongrád-Csanád
  5. Hodmezovasarhelyi jaras

Commercial real estate in Hodmezovasarhelyi jaras, Hungary

Hodmezovasarhely
1
1 property total found
Commercial in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
Commercial
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
300 m²
€ 208,112
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir