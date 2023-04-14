Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Heves
Commercial real estate in Heves, Hungary
Gyoengyoesi jaras
11
Gyoengyoes
9
Egri jaras
8
Petervasarai jaras
7
Eger
5
Hatvani jaras
3
Lorinci
2
Fuezesabonyi jaras
1
Hatvan
1
Heves
1
Hevesi jaras
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
31 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Hatvan, Hungary
366 m²
€ 374,217
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
19 m²
€ 47,546
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
360 m²
€ 294,238
Commercial
Lorinci, Hungary
4 886 m²
€ 3,000,000
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
140 m²
€ 237,797
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
940 m²
€ 987,000
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
87 m²
€ 17,275
Commercial
Sarud, Hungary
2 970 m²
€ 1,738,677
Commercial
Parad, Hungary
345 m²
€ 262,844
Commercial
Sirok, Hungary
258 m²
€ 199,814
Commercial
Matraderecske, Hungary
497 m²
€ 294,238
In Mátraderecske, the village's iconic inn-pension is for sale, with 18 rooms/bathrooms with…
Commercial
Egerszalok, Hungary
252 m²
€ 358,435
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
286 m²
€ 374,484
Commercial
Egerszalok, Hungary
226 m²
€ 104,321
Commercial
Paradsasvar, Hungary
150 m²
€ 48,148
Commercial 1 bathroom
Heves, Hungary
1 bath
330 m²
€ 160,000
Commercial
Lorinci, Hungary
3 250 m²
€ 744,148
Commercial
Egerszalok, Hungary
200 m²
€ 260,000
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 937 m²
€ 2,514,394
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
350 m²
€ 358,786
Investment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
9 660 m²
€ 1,727,487
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
9 660 m²
€ 1,727,487
Commercial
Matraderecske, Hungary
106 m²
€ 21,399
Commercial
Matraderecske, Hungary
650 m²
€ 97,537
Commercial
Matraderecske, Hungary
270 m²
€ 119,595
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
500 m²
€ 794,441
Commercial
Matraszentimre, Hungary
420 m²
€ 704,283
Investment
Atkar, Hungary
900 m²
€ 115,020
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
350 m²
€ 385,377
In Gyöngyös historical downtown, beside the market salesman it from 5 structural units stand…
Office
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
283 m²
€ 205,620
INTO INVESTORS' ATTENTION! In Gyöngyös downtown salesman it 10 offices and it technikai(szer…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Heves, Hungary
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map