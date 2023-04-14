Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Heves

Commercial real estate in Heves, Hungary

Gyoengyoesi jaras
11
Gyoengyoes
9
Egri jaras
8
Petervasarai jaras
7
Eger
5
Hatvani jaras
3
Lorinci
2
Fuezesabonyi jaras
1
31 property total found
Commercialin Hatvan, Hungary
Commercial
Hatvan, Hungary
366 m²
€ 374,217
Commercialin Egri jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
19 m²
€ 47,546
Commercialin Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
360 m²
€ 294,238
Commercialin Lorinci, Hungary
Commercial
Lorinci, Hungary
4 886 m²
€ 3,000,000
Commercialin Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
140 m²
€ 237,797
Commercialin Egri jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
940 m²
€ 987,000
Commercialin Egri jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
87 m²
€ 17,275
Commercialin Sarud, Hungary
Commercial
Sarud, Hungary
2 970 m²
€ 1,738,677
Commercialin Parad, Hungary
Commercial
Parad, Hungary
345 m²
€ 262,844
Commercialin Sirok, Hungary
Commercial
Sirok, Hungary
258 m²
€ 199,814
Commercialin Matraderecske, Hungary
Commercial
Matraderecske, Hungary
497 m²
€ 294,238
In Mátraderecske, the village's iconic inn-pension is for sale, with 18 rooms/bathrooms with…
Commercialin Egerszalok, Hungary
Commercial
Egerszalok, Hungary
252 m²
€ 358,435
Commercialin Egri jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
286 m²
€ 374,484
Commercialin Egerszalok, Hungary
Commercial
Egerszalok, Hungary
226 m²
€ 104,321
Commercialin Paradsasvar, Hungary
Commercial
Paradsasvar, Hungary
150 m²
€ 48,148
Commercial 1 bathroomin Heves, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Heves, Hungary
1 bath 330 m²
€ 160,000
Commercialin Lorinci, Hungary
Commercial
Lorinci, Hungary
3 250 m²
€ 744,148
Commercialin Egerszalok, Hungary
Commercial
Egerszalok, Hungary
200 m²
€ 260,000
Commercialin Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 937 m²
€ 2,514,394
Commercialin Egri jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
350 m²
€ 358,786
Investmentin Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Investment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
9 660 m²
€ 1,727,487
Commercialin Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
9 660 m²
€ 1,727,487
Commercialin Matraderecske, Hungary
Commercial
Matraderecske, Hungary
106 m²
€ 21,399
Commercialin Matraderecske, Hungary
Commercial
Matraderecske, Hungary
650 m²
€ 97,537
Commercialin Matraderecske, Hungary
Commercial
Matraderecske, Hungary
270 m²
€ 119,595
Commercialin Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
500 m²
€ 794,441
Commercialin Matraszentimre, Hungary
Commercial
Matraszentimre, Hungary
420 m²
€ 704,283
Investmentin Atkar, Hungary
Investment
Atkar, Hungary
900 m²
€ 115,020
Commercialin Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
350 m²
€ 385,377
In Gyöngyös historical downtown, beside the market salesman it from 5 structural units stand…
Officein Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Office
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
283 m²
€ 205,620
INTO INVESTORS' ATTENTION! In Gyöngyös downtown salesman it 10 offices and it technikai(szer…

