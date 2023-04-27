Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Hajdú-Bihar
  5. Hajduszoboszloi jaras

Commercial real estate in Hajduszoboszloi jaras, Hungary

Hajduszoboszlo
10
12 properties total found
Commercial in Ebes, Hungary
Commercial
Ebes, Hungary
680 m²
€ 1,871,239
Commercial in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Commercial
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
108 m²
€ 66,803
Commercial in Hajduszovat, Hungary
Commercial
Hajduszovat, Hungary
60 m²
€ 31,811
Commercial in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Commercial
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
498 m²
€ 614,836
Commercial in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Commercial
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
760 m²
€ 360,882
Commercial in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Commercial
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
784 m²
€ 935,620
Commercial in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Commercial
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
505 m²
€ 478,690
Commercial in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Commercial
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
378 m²
€ 359,519
Commercial in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Commercial
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 000 m²
€ 2,103,808
Commercial in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Commercial
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
170 m²
€ 93,535
Commercial in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Commercial
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
350 m²
€ 227,195
Commercial in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Commercial
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 799,286
