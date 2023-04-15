Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Hajdú-Bihar
  5. Hajduszoboszloi jaras
  6. Hajduszoboszlo

Commercial real estate in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary

10 properties total found
Commercialin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Commercial
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
108 m²
€ 66,845
Commercialin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Commercial
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
498 m²
€ 615,224
Commercialin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Commercial
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
760 m²
€ 361,110
Commercialin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Commercial
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
784 m²
€ 936,210
Commercialin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Commercial
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
505 m²
€ 478,992
Commercialin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Commercial
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
378 m²
€ 359,746
Commercialin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Commercial
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 000 m²
€ 2,105,136
Commercialin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Commercial
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
170 m²
€ 93,594
Commercialin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Commercial
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
350 m²
€ 227,339
Commercialin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Commercial
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 799,791
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir