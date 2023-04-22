Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Gyoengyoes, Hungary

9 properties total found
Commercial in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
360 m²
€ 292,163
Commercial in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
140 m²
€ 236,121
Commercial in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 937 m²
€ 2,496,664
Investment in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Investment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
9 660 m²
€ 1,726,417
Commercial in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
9 660 m²
€ 1,726,417
Commercial in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
500 m²
€ 788,840
Commercial in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
350 m²
€ 388,326
In Gyöngyös historical downtown, beside the market salesman it from 5 structural units stand…
Office in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Office
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
283 m²
€ 207,193
INTO INVESTORS' ATTENTION! In Gyöngyös downtown salesman it 10 offices and it technikai(szer…
Commercial in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
1 964 m²
€ 276,257
In the historical wine region of Mátraalja between Gyöngyös and Mátrafüred in the 24th centu…
