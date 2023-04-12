Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Great Plain and North, Hungary

12 properties total found
Investmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Investment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
850 m²
€ 585,138
Investmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Investment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 660 m²
€ 1,063,888
Investmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Investment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 044 m²
€ 609,076
Investment 8 bathroomsin Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Investment 8 bathrooms
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
8 bath 715 m²
€ 715,465
Investmentin Tiszaujvaros, Hungary
Investment
Tiszaujvaros, Hungary
422 m²
€ 199,479
Investmentin Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Investment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 611,735
In Kecskemét, next to the new Mercedes factory a 7030qm industrial field for sale. It has a …
Investmentin Taktaharkany, Hungary
Investment
Taktaharkany, Hungary
16 049 m²
€ 797,916
Investmentin Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Investment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
9 660 m²
€ 1,728,818
Investmentin Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Investment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
481 m²
€ 414,916
Investmentin Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Investment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 300 m²
€ 1,276,665
Investmentin Baja, Hungary
Investment
Baja, Hungary
34 363 m²
€ 5,319,439
Investmentin Atkar, Hungary
Investment
Atkar, Hungary
900 m²
€ 114,368

