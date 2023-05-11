Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Dunakeszi jaras
  6. Fot

Commercial real estate in Fot, Hungary

3 properties total found
Commercial in Fot, Hungary
Commercial
Fot, Hungary
Area 500 m²
€ 538,441
Commercial in Fot, Hungary
Commercial
Fot, Hungary
Area 400 m²
€ 942,272
Commercial in Fot, Hungary
Commercial
Fot, Hungary
Area 61 m²
€ 88,660
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir