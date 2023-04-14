Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Komárom-Esztergom
Esztergomi jaras
Commercial real estate in Esztergomi jaras, Hungary
Esztergom
11
Dorog
2
Labatlan
1
Clear all
16 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Esztergom, Hungary
240 m²
€ 454,731
Commercial
Esztergom, Hungary
600 m²
€ 1,013,782
Commercial
Dorog, Hungary
942 m²
€ 561,726
Request our VIDEO presentation by email! Business center is for sale in a popular location …
Commercial
Labatlan, Hungary
398 m²
€ 422,570
Commercial
Esztergom, Hungary
75 m²
€ 72,222
Commercial
Esztergom, Hungary
3 360 m²
€ 3,470,000
Commercial
Esztergom, Hungary
1 086 m²
€ 508,229
Commercial
Esztergom, Hungary
547 m²
€ 264,814
Commercial
Esztergom, Hungary
2 450 m²
€ 3,183,116
Commercial
Tokod, Hungary
604 m²
€ 292,344
Commercial
Esztergom, Hungary
545 m²
€ 1,395,278
Commercial 1 bathroom
Dorog, Hungary
1 bath
174 m²
€ 150,000
Commercial
Esztergom, Hungary
447 m²
€ 220,664
Odd investment lehetősség into Esztergom centre!salesman in Kossuth Lajos utcában, onto 3 mi…
Commercial
Annavoelgy, Hungary
606 m²
€ 88,933
Commercial
Esztergom, Hungary
70 m²
€ 79,735
BUSINESS FOR SALE !!! In Esztergom downtown salesman it 70nm-es brick building real estate,…
Commercial
Esztergom, Hungary
180 m²
€ 82,019
180 sqm two-part shop for sale in Esztergom The building currently has a grocery store (1…
Properties features in Esztergomi jaras, Hungary
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map