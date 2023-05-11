Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Komárom-Esztergom
  5. Esztergomi jaras
  6. Esztergom

Commercial real estate in Esztergom, Hungary

11 properties total found
Commercial in Esztergom, Hungary
Commercial
Esztergom, Hungary
Area 240 m²
€ 376,640
Commercial in Esztergom, Hungary
Commercial
Esztergom, Hungary
Area 600 m²
€ 1,020,346
Commercial in Esztergom, Hungary
Commercial
Esztergom, Hungary
Area 75 m²
€ 72,690
Commercial in Esztergom, Hungary
Commercial
Esztergom, Hungary
Area 3 360 m²
€ 3,470,000
Commercial in Esztergom, Hungary
Commercial
Esztergom, Hungary
Area 1 086 m²
€ 511,519
Commercial in Esztergom, Hungary
Commercial
Esztergom, Hungary
Area 547 m²
€ 266,528
Commercial in Esztergom, Hungary
Commercial
Esztergom, Hungary
Area 2 450 m²
€ 3,203,725
Commercial in Esztergom, Hungary
Commercial
Esztergom, Hungary
Area 545 m²
€ 1,413,408
Commercial in Esztergom, Hungary
Commercial
Esztergom, Hungary
Area 447 m²
€ 222,420
Commercial in Esztergom, Hungary
Commercial
Esztergom, Hungary
Area 70 m²
€ 80,369
Commercial in Esztergom, Hungary
Commercial
Esztergom, Hungary
Area 180 m²
€ 82,672
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir