Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Heves
  5. Egri jaras

Commercial real estate in Egri jaras, Hungary

Eger
5
8 properties total found
Commercial in Egri jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
19 m²
€ 47,516
Commercial in Egri jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
940 m²
€ 987,000
Commercial in Egri jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
87 m²
€ 17,264
Commercial in Egerszalok, Hungary
Commercial
Egerszalok, Hungary
252 m²
€ 355,907
Commercial in Egri jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
286 m²
€ 371,844
Commercial in Egerszalok, Hungary
Commercial
Egerszalok, Hungary
226 m²
€ 103,585
Commercial in Egerszalok, Hungary
Commercial
Egerszalok, Hungary
200 m²
€ 260,000
Commercial in Egri jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
350 m²
€ 358,563
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir