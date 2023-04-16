Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Heves
  5. Egri jaras

Commercial real estate in Eger, Hungary

5 properties total found
Commercialin Egri jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
19 m²
€ 47,419
Commercialin Egri jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
940 m²
€ 987,000
Commercialin Egri jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
87 m²
€ 17,229
Commercialin Egri jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
286 m²
€ 371,082
Commercialin Egri jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
350 m²
€ 357,829

Properties features in Eger, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir