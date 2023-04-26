Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Dunakeszi jaras, Hungary

Dunakeszi
8
Fot
2
Goed
2
13 properties total found
Commercial in Fot, Hungary
Commercial
Fot, Hungary
400 m²
€ 937,438
IN FÓT 400 sqm FOOD MANUFACTURING FACTORY NEARBY BUDAPEST - next to the M2, M0, M3 highways …
Commercial in Dunakeszi, Hungary
Commercial
Dunakeszi, Hungary
400 m²
€ 723,166
Commercial in Csomad, Hungary
Commercial
Csomad, Hungary
792 m²
€ 658,437
Commercial in Goed, Hungary
Commercial
Goed, Hungary
120 m²
€ 120,528
Commercial in Dunakeszi, Hungary
Commercial
Dunakeszi, Hungary
63 m²
€ 124,944
Commercial in Dunakeszi, Hungary
Commercial
Dunakeszi, Hungary
499 m²
€ 658,437
Commercial in Dunakeszi, Hungary
Commercial
Dunakeszi, Hungary
220 m²
€ 409,870
Commercial in Goed, Hungary
Commercial
Goed, Hungary
4 750 m²
€ 1,665,924
Commercial in Dunakeszi, Hungary
Commercial
Dunakeszi, Hungary
738 m²
€ 790,653
Commercial in Dunakeszi, Hungary
Commercial
Dunakeszi, Hungary
110 m²
€ 224,768
Commercial in Dunakeszi, Hungary
Commercial
Dunakeszi, Hungary
710 m²
€ 1,000,000
We sell an office and warehouse property in the centre of Dunakeszi, North to Budapest. The …
Commercial in Dunakeszi, Hungary
Commercial
Dunakeszi, Hungary
800 m²
€ 664,713
On Dunakeszi central part, direct beside the 2 main road, salesman it 1026 nms were founded …
Commercial in Fot, Hungary
Commercial
Fot, Hungary
61 m²
€ 88,552
A shop for sale or an office are with new building in house, Fót centre. Passing: the 2020. …
