  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Dunakeszi jaras
  6. Dunakeszi

Commercial real estate in Dunakeszi, Hungary

8 properties total found
Commercial in Dunakeszi, Hungary
Commercial
Dunakeszi, Hungary
400 m²
€ 717,127
Commercial in Dunakeszi, Hungary
Commercial
Dunakeszi, Hungary
63 m²
€ 125,497
Commercial in Dunakeszi, Hungary
Commercial
Dunakeszi, Hungary
499 m²
€ 661,350
Commercial in Dunakeszi, Hungary
Commercial
Dunakeszi, Hungary
220 m²
€ 411,684
Commercial in Dunakeszi, Hungary
Commercial
Dunakeszi, Hungary
738 m²
€ 794,152
Commercial in Dunakeszi, Hungary
Commercial
Dunakeszi, Hungary
110 m²
€ 225,762
Commercial in Dunakeszi, Hungary
Commercial
Dunakeszi, Hungary
710 m²
€ 1,000,000
We sell an office and warehouse property in the centre of Dunakeszi, North to Budapest. The …
Commercial in Dunakeszi, Hungary
Commercial
Dunakeszi, Hungary
800 m²
€ 665,320
On Dunakeszi central part, direct beside the 2 main road, salesman it 1026 nms were founded …
