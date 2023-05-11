Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Hajdú-Bihar
  5. Derecskei jaras

Commercial real estate in Derecskei jaras, Hungary

3 properties total found
Commercial in Sarand, Hungary
Commercial
Sarand, Hungary
Area 320 m²
€ 564,440
Commercial in Hosszupalyi, Hungary
Commercial
Hosszupalyi, Hungary
Area 250 m²
€ 120,924
Commercial in Letavertes, Hungary
Commercial
Letavertes, Hungary
Area 474 m²
€ 268,512
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir