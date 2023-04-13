Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Dabasi jaras
  6. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Dabasi jaras, Hungary

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotelin Inarcs, Hungary
Hotel
Inarcs, Hungary
2 437 m²
€ 5,500,000
This Winery is a 10-hectare-vineyard, mostly producing red wine. It´s a prized winner of ‘mo…

Properties features in Dabasi jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir