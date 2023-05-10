Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Csongrád-Csanád

Commercial real estate in Csongrád-Csanád, Hungary

Szegedi jaras
8
Szeged
7
Csongrad
3
Csongradi jaras
3
Makoi jaras
3
16 properties total found
Commercial in Kistelek, Hungary
Commercial
Kistelek, Hungary
Area 63 m²
€ 124,488
Commercial in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Area 16 m²
€ 17,499
Commercial in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Area 57 m²
€ 187,647
Commercial in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Area 97 m²
€ 233,980
Commercial in Csongrad, Hungary
Commercial
Csongrad, Hungary
Area 430 m²
€ 282,682
Commercial in Csongrad, Hungary
Commercial
Csongrad, Hungary
Area 417 m²
€ 282,887
Commercial in Ruzsa, Hungary
Commercial
Ruzsa, Hungary
Area 150 m²
€ 47,383
Commercial in Csanadpalota, Hungary
Commercial
Csanadpalota, Hungary
Area 204 m²
€ 21,538
Commercial 6 bathrooms in Mako, Hungary
Commercial 6 bathrooms
Mako, Hungary
Bathrooms count 6
Area 180 m²
€ 374,217
Commercial in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Area 127 m²
€ 201,915
Commercial in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Area 605 m²
€ 699,974
Commercial in Mako, Hungary
Commercial
Mako, Hungary
Area 370 m²
€ 110,784
Commercial in Tiszasziget, Hungary
Commercial
Tiszasziget, Hungary
Area 472 m²
€ 120,880
Commercial 1 bathroom in Csongrad, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Csongrad, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 275 m²
€ 150,000
Commercial in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Area 164 m²
€ 202,267
Office in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Office
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Area 300 m²
€ 326,386
