Offices for Sale in Central Transdanubia, Hungary

43 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Office with parking, with balcony, new building
Budapest, Hungary
147 m²
New office-room (147 nms, szerkezetkész) salesman on XIII.kerület popular part! Technology …
€272,149
Recommend
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
82 m²
13. circumference Újlipótvárosban for an office perfect the 82 nm ones to be renewed at Marg…
€129,814
Recommend
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
77 m²
At a town park, in emblematic house salesman it 3 room ones, 77 are suitable for a nm office…
€115,880
Recommend
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
117 m²
1
Onto selling offer Újlipótvárosban with a floor-space of 117 nm, 3 + 1 half room, 1. upstair…
€231,064
Recommend
Office with parking, with balcony, new building
Budapest, Hungary
210 m²
IRODAHELYISÉG ELADÓ, VIII.kerület Tisztviselő telep are with new building on his part! GOOD…
€366,190
Recommend
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
83 m²
Turned into one selling near Deák tér it 83nm-es, double comfortable one worked up demanding…
€162,325
Recommend
Office with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Budapest, Hungary
341 m²
Exklúzív we offer an office complex for sale at the small underground, nearly hosszáféréssel…
€566,629
Recommend
Office with parking, with balcony, new building
Budapest, Hungary
59 m²
Onto a purchase offer, Budapest IV. his circumference,near Újpest Városközpont, with a techn…
€88,802
Recommend
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
80 m²
80 M2 real estates are for sale on the ground floor of a modern building. Great opportunity …
€96,683
Recommend
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Komarom, Hungary
404 m²
Distinguished opportunity for investors, entrepreneurs! 404 M2 selling on Komárom central pa…
€358,172
Recommend
Office with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Budapest, Hungary
592 m²
ON BUDA PANORAMIC OFFICES On the ground floor 4 offices can be found, 1 big one (96 M2), …
€1,58M
Recommend
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
262 m²
ON BUDA PANORAMIC OFFICES On the ground floor 4 offices can be found, 1 big one (96 M2), …
€706,794
Recommend
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
216 m²
ON BUDA PANORAMIC OFFICES On the ground floor 4 offices can be found, 1 big one (96 M2), …
€518,156
Recommend
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
83 m²
Great lokáció, beside a busy road, you are a real estate looking out on a street, a distingu…
€143,030
Recommend
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
114 m²
Budapest II. his circumference Dunaparton Prémium quality office salesman on the 4. level of…
€351,009
Recommend
Office with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Budapest, Hungary
129 m²
XIII. Újlipótvárosban Visegrádi utca, Balzac utca crossroads 129 m2 of selling member of the…
€215,312
Recommend
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
99 m²
In the swarming downtown's heart, on Petőfi and Párizsi utca pole being, in a circular galle…
€250,721
Recommend
Office with parking, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Budapest, Hungary
108 m²
Bp. his 3. circumference in Kolosy tér vicinity salesman it 108nm-es inside two level ones, …
€262,423
Recommend
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
269 m²
I. in circumference, quiet, a resumed, sunny, street side office, at which TÁGAS TÉR is, wai…
€452,153
Recommend
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
39 m²
Margit körút nearly, street side, 39nm-es shop salesman
€107,416
Recommend
Office with parking, with transformable rooms, with Very good brightness
Gyuro, Hungary
297 m²
Nearly 300 square metre ones, we recommend 2 level, buildings to be renewed for selling, on …
€155,502
Recommend
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
118 m²
Near Lehel tér with special forming nappali+2 room, 118nm-es, flat looking out on a quiet in…
€236,842
Recommend
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
181 m²
Lehel near space underground inner two-storey one with special forming, 181 nm offices sales…
€344,497
Recommend
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
83 m²
A basement worked up for an office in Lipótváros looks for his customer together with a tena…
€143,301
Recommend
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
157 m²
OFFICE TO BE RENEWED FOR SALE RÓZSA HILL IN A FORK PARK!
€227,273
Recommend
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Kajaszo, Hungary
320 m²
Investors attention!! 3232 nm of industrial area, 320nm show together with a hall salesman, …
€177,033
Recommend
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
80 m²
Downtown office you are suitable for a gallery with two entrances providing 80m2 -es with im…
€191,387
Recommend
Office with parking, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Budapest, Hungary
69 m²
On Old Buda in Föld utcában close to Bécsi úthoz, salesman it 69 M2 ones, 2 room ones, curre…
€123,206
Recommend
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
81 m²
In 5. district Vitkovics utcában it a publisher was being built in 2012 in marble casing hou…
€181,794
Recommend
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
186 m²
Good traffic, multi-faceted exploitable, business and office-room salesman X. in circumference
€167,464
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
