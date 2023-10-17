Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Hungary
  4. Central Transdanubia
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Central Transdanubia, Hungary

сommercial property
360
offices
43
investment properties
7
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel with elevator in Monoszlo, Hungary
Hotel with elevator
Monoszlo, Hungary
Area 2 437 m²
This Winery is a 10-hectare-vineyard, mostly producing red wine. It´s a prized winner of ‘mo…
€5,50M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir