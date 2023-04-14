Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Budaoers, Hungary

Commercialin Budaoers, Hungary
Commercial
Budaoers, Hungary
45 m²
€ 66,442
Commercialin Budaoers, Hungary
Commercial
Budaoers, Hungary
821 m²
€ 2,672,212
Commercialin Budaoers, Hungary
Commercial
Budaoers, Hungary
940 m²
€ 1,952,668
Commercialin Budaoers, Hungary
Commercial
Budaoers, Hungary
432 m²
€ 588,475
Commercialin Budaoers, Hungary
Commercial
Budaoers, Hungary
190 m²
€ 561,726
Commercialin Budaoers, Hungary
Commercial
Budaoers, Hungary
659 m²
€ 1,750,000
Commercialin Budaoers, Hungary
Commercial
Budaoers, Hungary
996 m²
€ 2,200,000
Commercialin Budaoers, Hungary
Commercial
Budaoers, Hungary
447 m²
€ 443,545
Streetfront shop for sale in the center of Budaörs. With a total plot of 447 sqm, the first …
Commercialin Budaoers, Hungary
Commercial
Budaoers, Hungary
645 m²
€ 388,393
Distinguished investment - modern one for sale, from a main road cca. 300 m-re being, in 100…
Commercialin Budaoers, Hungary
Commercial
Budaoers, Hungary
126 m²
€ 88,709
In modern, landscaped house park environment with 2006 building salesman it 101,5 nm of shop…
