Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Budakeszi jaras
  6. Budakeszi

Commercial real estate in Budakeszi, Hungary

2 properties total found
Commercialin Budakeszi, Hungary
Commercial
Budakeszi, Hungary
149 m²
€ 556,624
Commercialin Budakeszi, Hungary
Commercial
Budakeszi, Hungary
190 m²
€ 99,604
Zsámbék is an independent house consisting of 2 shops and a flat which can be refurbished fo…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir