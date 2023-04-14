Hungary
33 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Lacacseke, Hungary
165 m²
€ 44,915
Commercial
Buekkszentkereszt, Hungary
450 m²
€ 403,966
Commercial
Tiszaujvaros, Hungary
1 500 m²
€ 3,162,631
Commercial
Alsozsolca, Hungary
2 000 m²
€ 1,328,836
In the industrial part of Felsőzsolca, we offer a meat processing plant for Sajó-Hús Kft, wh…
Hotel
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
860 m²
€ 1,100,000
A small hotel is for sale in 9027 Györ. The hotel which was built in 2001 has 13 rooms and a…
Commercial
Tokaj, Hungary
407 m²
€ 405,029
Commercial
Buekkzserc, Hungary
825 m²
€ 345,497
An iconic hotel inn in the mountains is for sale in Bükkzsérc, at the southern foot of the B…
Commercial
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
300 m²
€ 411,939
In the north-western part of Mezőkövesd, next to the main road 3, a 17,686 m² Gip 1.2 indust…
Commercial
Bogacs, Hungary
900 m²
€ 438,516
For sale in Bogács, a pension built in 2005, which has been continuously developed and expan…
Commercial
Mad, Hungary
180 m²
€ 347,735
Commercial
Monok, Hungary
200 m²
€ 292,344
Investment
Tiszaujvaros, Hungary
422 m²
€ 199,325
Commercial
Tokaj, Hungary
467 m²
€ 475,595
Commercial
Kazincbarcika, Hungary
72 m²
€ 66,442
Commercial
Ozd, Hungary
168 m²
€ 19,374
The 'Ria Sport' pub is for sale in Ózd, Csépány. Located right next to the football field, t…
Commercial
Ozd, Hungary
20 m²
€ 5,885
Commercial
Ozd, Hungary
30 m²
€ 18,577
Commercial
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
24 177 m²
€ 664,418
Commercial
Edeleny, Hungary
1 771 m²
€ 263,110
Commercial
Borsodnadasd, Hungary
571 m²
€ 31,892
Location: The business property is located on the outside of Borsodnádasd, a 5-minute drive…
Commercial
Bogacs, Hungary
800 m²
€ 358,786
Commercial
Tokaj, Hungary
300 m²
€ 714,914
Tokaj is a world-famous wine region with a speciality called Tokaji Aszú. When Louis XIV. o…
Commercial
Buekkabrany, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 940,816
Commercial
Uppony, Hungary
240 m²
€ 52,888
Investment
Taktaharkany, Hungary
16 049 m²
€ 797,302
Commercial 1 bathroom
Het, Hungary
1 bath
60 m²
€ 30,563
Commercial
Ozd, Hungary
200 m²
€ 122,253
Commercial
Kisgyor, Hungary
85 m²
€ 61,126
Commercial
Csernely, Hungary
95 m²
€ 33,221
Commercial
Ozd, Hungary
360 m²
€ 132,618
Show next 30 properties
1
2
