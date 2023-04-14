Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Fejér
  5. Bicskei jaras

Commercial real estate in Bicskei jaras, Hungary

Bicske
1
Csakvar
1
4 properties total found
Commercialin Bicske, Hungary
Commercial
Bicske, Hungary
410 m²
€ 531,535
Commercialin Many, Hungary
Commercial
Many, Hungary
37 m²
€ 211,316
Commercialin Many, Hungary
Commercial
Many, Hungary
800 m²
€ 266,127
Unmissable offer!!! Bakery for sale general store and depot! I offer this for sale on the 8…
Commercialin Csakvar, Hungary
Commercial
Csakvar, Hungary
181 m²
€ 105,094
Investment opportunity, manifold utilisation! In Csákvár street with head traffic offer o…

Properties features in Bicskei jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Mir