Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Békés

Commercial real estate in Békés, Hungary

Bekescsaba
2
Bekescsabai jaras
2
Sarkadi jaras
2
Oroshaza
1
Oroshazi jaras
1
Sarkad
1
Szarvas
1
Szarvasi jaras
1
6 properties total found
Commercialin Okany, Hungary
Commercial
Okany, Hungary
117 m²
€ 35,852
Commercialin Sarkad, Hungary
Commercial
Sarkad, Hungary
1 623 m²
€ 400,000
Commercialin Oroshaza, Hungary
Commercial
Oroshaza, Hungary
1 200 m²
€ 347,735
Officein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Office
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
205 m²
€ 92,849
On Békéscsaba frequented place, in the downtown salesman it 146 square metre, street side, g…
Officein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Office
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
150 m²
€ 81,243
On Békéscsaba frequented place, in the downtown salesman and publisher it 146 square metre, …
Commercialin Szarvas, Hungary
Commercial
Szarvas, Hungary
70 m²
€ 102,810
Odd ELHELYEZKEDÉS---excellent conditions Apartment house selling on deer + business locality!

Properties features in Békés, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir