Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Hungary
  4. Baranya
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Baranya, Hungary

сommercial property
49
offices
6
Investment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Investment in Komlo, Hungary
Investment
Komlo, Hungary
Area 908 m²
€644,634
Investment in Siklos, Hungary
Investment
Siklos, Hungary
Area 44 921 m²
SIKLÓS DEVELOPMENT AREA WITH INVESTMENT CONCEPT (Could be changed upon any different reques…
€2,29M
Investment in Mindszentgodisa, Hungary
Investment
Mindszentgodisa, Hungary
Area 350 m²
€59,306
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir