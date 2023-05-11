Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Hajdú-Bihar
  5. Balmazujvarosi jaras

Commercial real estate in Balmazujvarosi jaras, Hungary

2 properties total found
Commercial in Hortobagy, Hungary
Commercial
Hortobagy, Hungary
Area 500 m²
€ 346,727
Commercial in Hortobagy, Hungary
Commercial
Hortobagy, Hungary
Area 4 323 m²
€ 853,379
