Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Balatonalmadi jaras
  6. Balatonkenese

Commercial real estate in Balatonkenese, Hungary

2 properties total found
Commercial in Balatonkenese, Hungary
Commercial
Balatonkenese, Hungary
465 m²
€ 865,000
Commercial in Balatonkenese, Hungary
Commercial
Balatonkenese, Hungary
90 m²
€ 316,164
For sale in the heart of Balatonkenese, directly opposite (!) the 123-apartment Kenese Liget…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir