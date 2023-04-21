Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Nógrád
  5. Balassagyarmati jaras

Commercial real estate in Balassagyarmati jaras, Hungary

Balassagyarmat
Commercial in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Commercial
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
504 m²
€ 113,741
In the center of Balassagyarmat, a 374 sqm basement shop opening onto the street is for sale…
