Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Hungary
  4. Balassagyarmat
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Balassagyarmat, Hungary

Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Investment
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Area 360 m²
€323,431
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir