  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Aszodi jaras

Commercial real estate in Aszodi jaras, Hungary

6 properties total found
Commercial in Bag, Hungary
Commercial
Bag, Hungary
Area 40 m²
€ 16,153
Commercial in Galgaheviz, Hungary
Commercial
Galgaheviz, Hungary
Area 1 000 m²
€ 403,831
Commercial in Hevizgyoerk, Hungary
Commercial
Hevizgyoerk, Hungary
Area 187 m²
€ 174,993
Commercial in Domony, Hungary
Commercial
Domony, Hungary
Area 571 m²
€ 589,593
Commercial in Domony, Hungary
Commercial
Domony, Hungary
Area 1 700 m²
€ 969,194
Commercial in Tura, Hungary
Commercial
Tura, Hungary
Area 267 m²
€ 643,437
Mir