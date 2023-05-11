Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Ajkai jaras, Hungary

Ajka
9
9 properties total found
Commercial in Ajka, Hungary
Commercial
Ajka, Hungary
Area 565 m²
€ 524,980
Commercial in Ajka, Hungary
Commercial
Ajka, Hungary
Area 245 m²
€ 228,838
Commercial in Ajka, Hungary
Commercial
Ajka, Hungary
Area 142 m²
€ 86,151
Commercial 3 bathrooms in Ajka, Hungary
Commercial 3 bathrooms
Ajka, Hungary
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
€ 484,597
Commercial in Ajka, Hungary
Commercial
Ajka, Hungary
Area 135 m²
€ 115,496
Commercial in Ajka, Hungary
Commercial
Ajka, Hungary
Area 135 m²
€ 72,690
Commercial in Ajka, Hungary
Commercial
Ajka, Hungary
Area 470 m²
€ 242,029
Commercial in Ajka, Hungary
Commercial
Ajka, Hungary
Area 120 m²
€ 104,727
Commercial in Ajka, Hungary
Commercial
Ajka, Hungary
Area 109 m²
€ 160,854
